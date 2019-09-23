Top Tank contestant opening G’s Cheesecake and More in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– You can soon get your hands on a homemade slice of cheesecake as a new business is opening in Topeka.

G’s Cheesecake and More will open in Central Topeka, near the Evel Knievel Museum, on Sept. 30.

If G’s Cheesecake and More sounds familiar, that may be because the owner was a Top Tank contestant.

Topeka native, George Kearse has been catering in Topeka for 17 years. Recently he put his business, G’s Catering to the test.

George won second place in the competition with G’s Cheesecake.

Once the former Burger Co. restaurant closed shop, George took over. He said now will be his chance to show off his hard work and dedication to everyone in Topeka.

“People don’t even know that G’s Catering has been in business for 17 years,” George said. “It’s been worthwhile. Hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worthwhile. I’m just enjoying the journey.”

The new spot will feature 15 different cheesecakes, all made by George. G’s Cheesecake and More will also have breakfast and sandwiches on the menu.

Opening day will be Sept. 30. It is located at 821 SW 21st St.