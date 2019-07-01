GTP proposal could make traveling from Southwest Topeka to Lake Shawnee easier

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Driving from Southwest Topeka to Lake Shawnee can sometimes be a trip around the city in itself.

But the Greater Topeka Partnership wants to cut down on that travel time by adding a new exit to I-470.

Right now, driving from 29th and Wanamaker to the lake can take about 20 minutes, and if you’re traveling on I-470, the exits can take you past the lake then back around.

So the Greater Topeka Partnership wants to change that, by simply adding an on- and off-ramp near California Ave and I-470.

“It would be more convenient for them if they could just get off at 29th and California and get on back over to the lake,” said GTP Senior Vice President, Curtis Sneden.

GTP’s tax-free interchange proposal is a way to make travel easier, but also increase spending in Southeast Topeka. Hoping people visiting the lake, will eat and sleep in the area while enjoying Top City.

“It will definitely get me in this area more often,” said Bailee Myers who lives in Southwest Topeka. “Cause there are awesome things in this area over here that aren’t offered over on the west side that I’d like to enjoy more often. But it’s like, do I want to make the 20-minute drive or not?”

“It’s all pointed in the same direction,” Sneden said. “Which is making Topeka and Shawnee County more accessible. So that we can grow to become the community we want to be.”

The city council has expressed their approval of the proposal. Now the final steps will include the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s approval, as it will be funded by the organization and toll roads.