Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

Topeka Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at 2630 SW Buchanan St. The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the start of construction for Topeka Habitat’s 109th Habitat house. The new home is a partnership with Kansas Secured Title, the City of Topeka and the Quinton Heights-Steele neighborhood, which will culminate in the construction of a minimum of nine homes in a three-block radius over the coming three years. This year’s Topeka Habitat family is Jeff, Amy, William and Adella Carpenter.