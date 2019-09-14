Hand Up Stand Up Ride benefits Veterans with PTSD

The 5th Annual hand Up Stand Up ride was held Saturday morning at the Historic Harley Davidson Shop, 21st and Topeka Blvd. The ride is held each fall to help bring awareness of the effects of PTSD on our Veterans and to raise money to help support Veterans with PTSD. Proceeds from the ride will help patients at the Topeka VA Hospital and Veterans in our community. The ride is sponsored by POST 421. At the end of the 100 mile ride the more than 200 riders were served lunch at the Topeka VA Hospital.