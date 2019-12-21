Happy Basset Brewery holds 2nd annual Gingerbread House competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka brewery is helping families celebrate the holidays with a Christmas tradition.

The Happy Basset Brewing Co. had it’s second annual gingerbread house competition on Saturday. For just $25, people were able to decorate a house in just an hour and a half. The competition is all in fun and in good support of local businesses. It gives the brewery a chance to meet new customers doing something that is fun for everyone.

“When it comes to that, it’s what do you like to do with your family at home?” Kristin Hurst said, Happy Basset General Manager. “And then how can we build that to make it so the families want to come here and do things together when the holidays are here.”

Happy Basset also supported other Topeka businesses by giving the winners local items.

There was also a gingerbread ale on tap that the brewery partnered with Josey’s Bakery to make it.