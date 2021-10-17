Haunted Silos attraction returns to deliver big scares this fall season

NORTONVILLE (KSNT) -The Silos Haunt is a haunted attraction that boasts a unique atmosphere that you just can’t find under the comfort of numerous city lights.

To see what it’s all about yourself, you’ll have to drive about 45 minutes Northeast of Topeka well into rural Jefferson county; the drive up after sundown is half the fun as you’ll start to ask yourself if you’re going the right direction with only the stars, and your sense of fear, to guide you.

The idea for the haunt came from Operating Managers Ryan Perry and Joel. The pair were big fans of Halloween as kids and the haunt season in general. They even acted in a few of the haunts themselves as teenagers and young adults. After a few years of planning and brainstorming they would put together The Silos Haunt.

The haunt actors, or creatures as they prefer to be called, are all volunteers. Ages range from as young as ten, through high school, and adult family and friends. All of the make up is done on site before the attraction opens.

This year they expanded the haunt by adding “The Killing Floor” which is an additional attraction on the compound. It includes several creatures running around with chainsaws and other fun surprises for you to endure. From here, the team hopes to continue expanding, adding merchandise, and start having more things for younger kids and families to enjoy as well.

The Silos Haunt is open every remaining Friday and Saturday night in October. The two main attractions at the haunt cost $25 per person. For more information be sure to check out their Facebook page online here.

The address of The Silos Haunt is: 14113 182nd st. Nortonville, KS 66060