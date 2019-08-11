Hazel Hill, kids make back to school pretzels for teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Hazel Hill is helping kids start the school year right with chocolate pretzels.

For just $6, kids were able to dip pretzel sticks in chocolate before decorating and wrapping them up.

However, the pretzels weren’t for the kids. They were actually for their teachers, showing their sweet appreciation for all they do.

“They’ve been put in a role, maybe over time, of becoming a confidant and support,” Terry Xidis said, Hazel Hill owner. “A place that the kids can feel safe. And they do need to be appreciated.”

If you and your kids missed the event, Hazel Hill plans to have another one on Monday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.