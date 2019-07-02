Heat and humidity, storm chances ahead

Most storms will be building up during the heat of the afternoon hours.

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Abundance of sunshine most days this week

A few storms possible later in the week

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 70s. An isolated storm or two early in the night will diminish as the night goes on.

Another mostly sunny start to the day and a very warm afternoon for Wednesday. Temperatures topping out in the lower 90s will push the heat index into the middle to upper 90s by afternoon. As the heat of the day builds in, a few scattered thunderstorms will also be possible. Not expecting severe weather, but a some brief downpours and lightning are possible with these hit-or-miss storms.

Highs for much of the week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Best chance for isolated storms will be in the heat of the afternoon each day, as well as a chance for a storm or two rolling in from the west late at night. Otherwise, mainly a hot week ahead.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller