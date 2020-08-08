Heat continues for Sunday with storm chances by Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated Showers tonight

Hot again Sunday

Few rain chances next week

Temperatures tonight fall into the mid 70s as we stay mild and muggy throughout the evening. With the high humidity in place overnight, we can’t rule out the chance for isolated showers to pop-up.

Sunday, with temperatures returning to the middle 90s, heat index values will range from 100°-105° as the more typical August weather sticks around. Some spots could even feel like 110° similar to what we saw today.

Overnight Sunday into Monday is when we could see our next chance at some showers and thunderstorms. Mostly early Monday morning but another round could develop during the afternoon hours that have the potential to be strong to severe. We really can’t rule out that potential as we’re still in the peak of summer.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers on Tuesday as well, otherwise temperatures will drop slightly after the rain into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The average high for this time of year is 90° so nothing out of the ordinary here.

Isolated chances showers and storms, mainly at night, look to stick around, too. Not really seeing any signs of significant relief from the heat or humidity anytime soon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez