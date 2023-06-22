What We’re Tracking

Humidity builds in

Feeling hot Saturday

Rain chances this weekend

With a few clouds hanging around overnight, temperatures have remained pretty mild as we start off in the lower 70s for most. We should hold on to a few clouds throughout the day while still seeing sunshine as highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90° later this afternoon. There is a slight chance a few spotty showers pop up at times today, but most should remain dry.

There is a chance we see a few showers try and clip our western counties early Friday, otherwise we should hold on to mostly dry conditions to close out the week. By late Friday into Saturday morning we could see rain chances return.

Saturday, humidity builds in and a frontal boundary sets up providing lift needed for storm development late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the middle 90s but heat index values will be closer to 100° making it feel pretty uncomfortable.

The frontal boundary is relatively weak so it will not cool us down much, but should lower our dew points for the end of the weekend. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s with heat index values just feeling like the air temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez