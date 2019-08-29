Heat gives way to severe storms overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Severe storms likely tonight

A break in the heat for Friday

A few storms to start the holiday weekend

High humidity will be in place in advance of a cold front that moves south into the area overnight. That front will trigger widespread thunderstorms with strong, straight-line winds expected with the strongest portions of the line of storms tonight. Severe wind gusts are expected, along with a few areas seeing some hail, as well. Lows will fall back into the upper 60s overnight.

For Friday, most of the rain will exit out pretty early in the day, leaving the region with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then some clearing by afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler, topping out near 80° with more tolerable humidity levels, as well. Wind from the northeast at 5-15mph.

A few more storms Friday night into early Saturday, then slowly clearing out through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again. However, the rest of the long holiday weekend looks dry with gradually warming conditions. Highs in the lower 80s with muggy air on Sunday, then breezy and hotter for Labor Day.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

