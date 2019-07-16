Heat wave takes over







What We’re Tracking:

Another hot and muggy day today

Temperatures continue to climb

Little, if any, rain chance

Skies should remain mostly sunny for your Tuesday as the hot and muggy summer weather really kicks in today. Afternoon high temperatures will end up in the lower 90s but combine that with dew points in the lower 70s and heat index values will be in the upper 90s to around the 100° mark.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 93-95

Wind: E/SE 5-15

Heat Index: 98-101

*Excessive Heat Watch for all of northeast Kansas from Wednesday afternoon to Saturday evening*

This trend will continue throughout the course of the work week as air temperatures continue to rise along with heat index values. By the end of this week, our ‘feels like’ temperatures could be in the 105-110 range.

Lots of hot and muggy weather as a heat wave has taken over the state of Kansas! Be sure to stay hydrated and if you have to be outside, take frequent breaks and make sure to find shade as well as our typical Kansas summer is here!



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

