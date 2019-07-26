Heating up a bit for the weekend

Certainly not a bonafide heat wave, but a slight uptick in heat and humidity will bring back more of a summer feel.

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear tonight

Warmer, sunny weekend

Slight storm chance Sunday night into early Monday

Aside from a few passing high, thin clouds it should remain mostly clear through the night. South breezes will drop back into the 5-10mph range as temperatures fall into the upper 60s overnight. Dew points remain in the lower 60s, staying on the comfortable side, before it makes a bit of a return heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny and a bit hotter with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s each afternoon. Humidity will be up slightly, so the afternoon heat index should peak out in the lower to middle 90s over the weekend. However, rather breezy south winds 10-20mph both days.

Our next chance of rain looks to be Sunday night overnight into early Monday morning. This looks to be a hit-or-miss opportunity for storms as a weak frontal boundary drops into the area. Certainly not a guarantee of some rain.

Next week looks to be around average for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90° and the moderate level of humidity staying in place for a majority of the week.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

