Heating up a bit over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear sky overnight

Muggy & very warm Saturday

Scattered storms early Sunday

A clear to partly cloudy sky is expected overnight as temperatures only cool back into the upper 60s due to fairly high humidity in place once again. Wind will be light from the southeast.

Highs on Saturday climb into the upper 80s to near 90° with a few clouds scattered around throughout the day. However, most of the day should be dry. The best chance for scattered storms over the weekend is setting up for Saturday night into early Sunday morning. While these storms will still be hit-or-miss, there is a better chance for a decent scattered of those storms during that window of time before clearing out and becoming mostly sunny for Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday reaching the lower 90s.

A bit hotter on Monday with highs in the lower 90s east to middle/upper 90s west. However, that warming is short-lived as we look for highs to cool back into the 80s by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller