TOPEKA (KSNT) – Yesterday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential threat made to the Washburn Rural High School (USD 437) via social media, according to the school, the threat was found not credible.

“We continue to work closely with law enforcement professionals within our community as well as the Auburn-Washburn Unified School District to complete a thorough investigation and ensure the safety of all students and staff members,” Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abigail Christian said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, USD 437 issued three emails to parents and staff. In the first email, USD 437 informed parents that law enforcement was aware of the situation and was actively investigating. An image shared by the school showed a photo of a cellphone Snapchat conversation where ‘London’ said “I’m thinking about shooting up the school on the 4th you in I got others already in.”

In the second email, USD 437 recognized the concern within the community but said that based on the known facts, there was no threat to the school that day.

In the third email, USD 437 said the school had been notified of the alleged threat on Oct. 2 and had immediately contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. USD 437 emphasized that based on information made available to the school, there was no threat at either the high school or middle school on Oct. 3 or on Oct. 4.

Because the social media post mentioned Oct. 4 specifically, USD 437 said there would be an additional law enforcement presence at both schools today.

Since the post mentioned October 4 specifically, additional law enforcement presence will be on-site at both schools tomorrow. We will remain in communication with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as they bring their investigation to a close. We appreciate their support greatly. In closing, please know that school safety will always be a top priority. If you or your student see or hear anything that gives cause for concern, please report it to an adult at school or law enforcement immediately. It is imperative that we work together, all of us, to ensure our students have safe and exemplary schools to attend each day. Our students and staff deserve it! The third email from Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said.

