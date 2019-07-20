Helping Hands Humane Society offering Lion King adoption specials









TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Helping Hands Humane Society is getting in the Lion King spirit this weekend, celebrating the new live-action film with discounted prices.

The animal shelter currently has 120 cats and kittens looking for homes. To make room, the shelter is offering discounted prices for cats and kittens.

Cats and kittens will be $25 to adopt through Monday, July 22 in honor of the Lion King’s release 25 years ago.

Kittens eight weeks to four months are usually $100, while cats five months to six years old can cost $50. High profile cats and kittens are usually $125 to adopt.

If you’re interested in bringing home a new cat or kitten, the shelter is open Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka.