Herbert departs from KU Football

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Kansas running back Khalil Herbert has left the program. In a statement released by KU on Wednesday head coach Les Miles said, “We would like to wish Khalil Herbert and his family well moving forward. With that said, Khalil is no longer a member of our football program and will not participate in any football activities.”

Herbert traveled with the team to its last game at TCU, but did not play in the contest. Herbert is able to redshirt this season and transfer for his senior year.

Herbert carried the ball 43 times this season for 384 yards and two touchdowns. He was averaging 8.9 yards per carry.