Herbert’s status with KU in the air

LAWRENCE, KAN. (KSNT) – The KU football team played without Khalil Herbert in Saturday’s loss to TCU.

He traveled with the team but decided to sit out the game. Herbert’s absence was a surprise to the Jayhawks.

“I had the opportunity to visit with him Friday night at length,” Les Miles said. “It’s really his business… this is not something that did not go without effort from the head coach. Everybody has a different path.”

A new rule allows players to redshirt if they’ve played four games or less, and this has led to speculation that Herbert could redshirt and grad transfer.

During the Monday press conference, Miles said he hasn’t seen Herbert at the team facility.