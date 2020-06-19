High school student honored for planting trees in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 36 new Redbud Trees have been planted in Topeka’s NOTO Arts District.

The trees were planted by Seaman High School’s Brendan Huff. The project started in March and ended up with 20 volunteers who helped plant the trees. On Thursday night, Huff was honored for his efforts at NOTO’s Redbud Park.

“I had a boy scout Eagle project that I was hoping to fulfill, so this fit very well for what I was wanting to do,” said Huff. “It’s really nice because in 10 years or 20 years I can come back to this and even know that I did this and made a change and a helpful impact in my community.”

The trees were planted over eight weeks time.