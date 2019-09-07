High speed chase in north Topeka ends in crash

A driver crashed into a pole in North Topeka after a pursuit with the Kansas Highway Patrol late Friday night.

Officials say the driver, Bo Thomas Shipley, 28, was involved in a high-speed car chase that took troopers throughout East Topeka Thursday afternoon.

KHP was able to locate Shipley with tips from the public.

The crash occurred near the Smuckers Plant off of Highway 24.

They say Shipley lost control of the car and crashed into a pole. Attempting to escape, he tried to flee on foot. He eventually surrendered after being tased.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Shipley will be facing multiple felony charges for both pursuits on Thursday and Friday, according to KHP.

The female passenger in the car was arrested.