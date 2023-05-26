KANSAS (KSNT) – Top university officials are some of the highest earners in Kansas, regularly making more than the governor herself.
In 2022, the highest-paying university position in Kansas was at Wichita State University (WSU) with a seven-figure salary that was 2,079% higher than the university’s median pay. According to govsalaries.com, two of the highest-paying University positions in Kansas went to the athletics directors at Kansas State University (K-State) and the University of Kansas (KU).
The highest-paying athletics director position in Kansas went to K-State’s Gene Taylor who took home $911,250 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com. The national average salary for athletics directors is $56,724 per year, according to indeed.com. Taylor earned a salary 1,505% more than the national average.
In 2022, K-State brought in $113,593,827 in total revenue and support from the K-State Athletics program. The most significant components to K-State’s revenue in 2022 were ticket sales with $15,221,310, Big 12 receipts at $43,864,950 and contributions with $20,577,713, according to the K-State schedule of athletics by program under the annual auditor report.
In 2022, the KU athletics program brought in $112,858,808 in operating revenue, gains and other support, according to the annual Kansas Athletics independent auditor’s report. The most significant component of the 2022 revenue was NCAA and conference distributions with $41,026,529, sponsorship media and royalties with $19,793,612 and ticket sales with $17,953,139.
In Kansas, the highest paying university position went to Senior Vice President for Industry and Defense Programs John Tomblin at WSU who took home $1,000,835 in 2022, according to govsalaries.com.
Tomblin is a Sam Bloomfield Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering. Tomblin oversees more than 1,500 staff in laboratories and centers focused on technology and smart manufacturing, according to his WSU biography.
Tomblin played a role in the service extension of military aircraft such as the F-18 Hornet, B-1 Lancer, UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, F-16 Viper and M113 armored personnel carrier, according to his biography.
Highest Paying University Positions in Kansas
- Wichita State University
- John Tomblin – Senior Vice President for Industry and Defense Programs
- $1,000,835 per year
- The salary is 2,079% higher than the median salary at WSU
- Kansas State University
- Gene Taylor – Director of Athletics
- $911,250 per year
- The salary is 1,687% higher than the median salary at K-State
- University of Kansas
- Travis Goff – Athletics Director
- $723,610 per year
- The salary is 1,225% higher than the median salary at the University of Kansas
- University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC)
- Robert Simari – Executive Vice Chancellor
- $708,700 per year
- The salary is 1,211% higher than the median salary at KUMC
- Emporia State University (ESU)
- James Williams – Vice President
- $365,865 per year
- The salary is 603% higher than the median salary at ESU
- Fort Hays University (FHU)
- Tisa Mason – President
- $338,026 per year
- The salary is 741% higher than the median salary at FHU
- Pittsburg State University (PSU)
- Shawn Naccarato – Chief Strategy Officer
- $196,365 per year
- The salary is 299% higher than the median salary at PSU