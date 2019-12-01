Highway back open after wind overturns trailer

WABUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol worked for hours to re-open I-70 after a trailer accident blocked the lanes.

Dispatchers said around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday they responded to a trailer that overturned on Westbound I-70 at K-99 in Wabunsee County. Troopers shut down part of the highway while they cleared the scene.

There were no injuries in the crash. Highway Patrol said the high winds caused it.

Around 1:15 p.m. all lanes of the highway opened up again.

Troopers urged drivers to use caution as traffic returns to normal.