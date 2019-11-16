Highway crash kills 2 near Belleville

Photo courtesy: Trooper Ben/ Twitter

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)– Two people are dead after a crash in Belleville on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the area of US-81 and US-36 Highway near Belleville, on a double fatal crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol said on Twitter, the crash involved a passenger car and a semi.

The southbound lanes have been blocked, as the northbound lanes have been opened.

KHP asks drivers to drive slow and watch out of troopers in the area.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to keep you updated with more information as it comes.