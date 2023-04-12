ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Firefighters from departments around the area responded to a call for mutual aid to help fight a building fire in downtown Rossville.

Shawnee County Fire Chief Travis Thompson said the fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Main Street. The caller reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Thompson said firefighters entered the burning building and found the middle part of the attic on fire. Mutual aid from St. Mary’s and Silver Lake helped Shawnee County District 3 firefighters get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Investigators say no one was in the building when the fire started. The cause is under investigation.