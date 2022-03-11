TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park mini-train is set to roll out of the station starting Sunday, March 13.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Department announced Friday the historic locomotive will be open Sunday, weather permitting. The temperature must feel like 40 degrees or warmer. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Spring Break week, then only on weekends through the rest of the school year. Once summer hits, the mini-train will operate daily in Gage Park.

In February, the Shawnee County Commission approved a request that would allow the Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department to start looking for a new train.

As the historic train ages, the parks department has said repairs are getting more costly and more difficult.

The train is expected to cost $600,000 to $700,000, however, the money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.