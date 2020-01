Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) -- Police said they are looking for a robbery suspect who may be holed up in a southeast Topeka house. There was a heavy police presence in the area of 21st and Indiana as officers looked for the person.

When officers got to the home at 1910 SE Illinois, a police spokesman said they found two people inside not connected to the crime. They believe the suspect may be hiding in the attic.