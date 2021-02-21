Historic Women’s Club building set to become event space in Downtown Topeka offers tours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new events space, The Beacon, is making its way to downtown Topeka. Before they start the renovations though they decided to offer tours of the building to the public.

The building is located at 420 SW 9th Street and it was previously the historic Women’s Club building back in 1924.

Tickets were priced at $10 a piece and all of the money raised from the tours is going to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shawnee County. The Beacon “Bare Bones” tour allowed guests to walk around the former clubhouse.

New building owners have recently uncovered artifacts in the building from the original time period of when the structure was built.

“Things like some stained glass windows that were behind drop ceilings have been exposed,” Courtney Stemler, a co-owner of The Beacon, said. “We found the stage arch and it’s in fantastic shape. A lot of the pillars were covered up and the detail at the top of them is beautiful.”

The owners goal is to return The Beacon to its former glory. They believe the history of the building is an important part of the city. As renovations continue, Stemler said she is open to any suggestions from the public.