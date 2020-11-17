Holton football looking to get back to state for the first time since 2012 title

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Holton and Perry-Lecompton face off in the 3A Sub-State on Friday and the Wildcats of Holton High are looking for some revenge. Holton’s last two losses have come to the Kaws – last year in the playoffs and earlier this season – but the Wildcats have only gotten stronger since then.

Things have changed for both teams since that week three loss.

“We were young a young football team, our secondary had played two football games, first half of that game, I was really excited about the way we played and showed our potential and then the second half, we kind of made some mistakes. I’m sure they’re a better football team as well but we’ve come a long ways since that time,” said Holton head coach Brooks Barta.

PLHS lost their star QB that game, but they’ve adjusted and look as good as ever.

“Their offense is different than it was at that time and he was a fantastic quarterback but they have a lot of really good football players and they’ve got away with just lining up and running over people so it’s gonna be kind of a similar matchup,” Barta said.

Holton’s old school rushing attack is something the guys on the team have run since grade school and their trust in coach has been building since then as well.

“Coach Barta has put us in the right position to succeed,” said senior Marcus Pruett.

They trust him as much as they trust each other, a program wide connection.

“It’s really come together well, i’ve never had three classes that come together like this so it’s been a lot of fun,” Barta said.

“I think since we’ve been together as a team the bond that we all have together is something that’s unmatched,” senior Canon Karn said.

The postseason has strengthened that.

“We’ve really become a team over the last couple weeks, the playoffs has really bonded us and I think we’re ready,” Pruett said.

Of course, being counted out has also helped the Cats get ready.

“Most of the whole season we’ve been underdogs, we’ve been underdogs for the past few seasons, I think that’s just the biggest thing because that motivates our team in practice all week and i think that’s gonna help us get the job done,” Karn said.