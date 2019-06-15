Holton welcomes Biking Across Kansas bikers with block party

A small town is welcoming a big group of bicyclists to their city with open arms.

The city of Holton wants to make sure the bikers with Biking Across Kansas are leaving without forgetting them.

The Holton, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce put together the block party, so riders could take a break and have some fun. Even some shops in Holton are staying open later for them. The block party has food and fun activities, like a dunk tank, showing their good and Midwestern hospitality.

“Our ultimate goal is to show them how great Jackson County is,” said Lori Banks with the Holton, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. “And how great Holton is. We hope our whole community comes out and shows the hospitality that we have.”

The high school also welcomed the bikers, as they were able to shower and even camp out there for the night.

On Saturday, the riders will finish the bike across Kansas ride in Atchison, which is about a 40-mile bike ride from Holton.