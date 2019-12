TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Instead of throwing your old Christmas tree away, the Topeka Zoo asks that you donate your tree to the animals. The Topeka Zoo is accepting Christmas tree donations through January 8.

"They roll with them. They play with them. They drag them all over their exhibits. They hide under them. They hide behind them. They play tug of war with them. They have all kinds of great time with them," said Dennis Dinwiddie, education and conservation director at the Topeka Zoo.