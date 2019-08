EMPORIA, KS (KSNT) – Emporia State’s Julius Jackson left a lasting impressive with the Hornets basketball team. Jackson scored 38 points in his final game as the Hornets nearly upset eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State at the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.

Jackson announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that’s he’s signed a pro contract with Raiders Basket in Finland’s 1st division.

Very blessed to announce my dream of playing professional basketball will be the next step in my life 🏀. Super excited to start my rookie season in Finland’s 1st division with @Raiders_Basket 🇫🇮 …#pro#finland#dreamstoreality pic.twitter.com/ciX3sntDCM — Julius (@chilloutju) August 21, 2019

Jackson averaged 17 points per game with the Hornets last season.