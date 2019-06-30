Hot and humid Monday before rain chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Humid air stays with us overnight

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

A few storms possible next week

The humid air will stay with us this evening as we stay mostly clear and overnight lows dropping down into the lower 70s for your Monday morning.

Monday will be similar to the last several days although it will not be as hot as the past couple of days have been. We’ll stay mostly sunny with temperatures ending up in the upper 80s to around 90° but heat index values will only be in the lower 90s.

As of right now, there seems to be a chance for us to catch a break from some of the hot and humid weather as a round of showers and storms looks to move through on Tuesday afternoon allowing us to cool down just a little bit.

After the chance Tuesday and on into Wednesday, things go back to normal for this time of year with many hot and humid days to follow.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez