Hot and humid through midweek before storm chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Heat and humidity continues

Storms possible by midweek

Scattered t’storms and cooler this weekend

Mostly clear skies with just some passing clouds continue throughout the overnight hours as we struggle to cool down into the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks to be another hot one as temperatures climb into the lower 90s. High humidity will remain in place causing heat index values in the lower to middle 90s with winds SSE at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday cools down but not really by much as we still see temperatures in the upper 80s with high humidity and heat index values continuing in the lower 90s.

Thursday looks to be our next best chance for some widespread rain as a front pushes through bringing in our next storm chance but not really budging our temperatures very much. We look to stay in the middle 80s for the end of the work week and into the weekend before another set of storms moves through on Saturday hopefully breaking the spell as we could see the return of upper 70s and maybe even middle 70s by the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





