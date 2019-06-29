Hot and humid weather continues

Tracking the continuing of very hot and humid weather as we close out the month of June.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire KSNT viewing area that goes back in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29th.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington county that goes back in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th.

What We’re Tracking:

More heat and oppressive humidity

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

Wind not as strong this weekend

The heat and humidity that we saw yesterday will continue to stay with us over the weekend. We’ll stay mostly sunny for today with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 90s for most of the viewing area and upper 90s for our western counties. While the temperatures are in the 90s, with dew points in the 70s, our heat index will be in the 103°-109° range, making for another hot summer day for your Saturday. Winds will stay close to calm allowing for that sun to really beam down on us today.

Heading on into Sunday, the heat, again, will continue along with the humidity as some of our western counties will be in a heat advisory once again. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s with heat index values peaking at 103°-105°.

This hot and humid summer weather will continue on into next week with not really any break in sight as temperatures will remain in the 90s and the humidity will be in full force allowing heat indices to reach near 100° for several days.

With the heat advisories in place, be sure to limit your time outside if at all possible and when you are outside, drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen, and take frequent breaks in the shade to stay cool!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com.