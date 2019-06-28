Hot weekend ahead for Northeast Kansas

Another heat advisory will be in effect for Saturday across the entire area.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire KSNT viewing area that goes back in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29th.

What We’re Tracking:

More heat and oppressive humidity

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

Wind not as strong this weekend

Heat and humidity will be sticking around for the next few days as no major weather pattern change is expected. However, the heat will peak out early in the weekend, then temperatures should moderate slightly into early next week.

Tonight, mostly clear and warm with lows only falling into the middle 70s under a clear sky with light south wind. We’ll heat back up on Saturday into the middle 90s east and upper 90s west. Combining the humidity, the heat index will peak out in the 103°-107° range once again on Saturday. The main difference will be the lack of a breeze on Saturday. Winds stay close to 5mph.

Heat will continue into early next week, but slight moderation with highs in the lower 90s, heat index highs in the upper 90s to near 100° and overnight low temperatures falling back into the lower 70s.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller