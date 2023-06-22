TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is in the process of finalizing its deal to take over Hotel Topeka.

The city won an online auction bid earlier this month to acquire the hotel at $7.6 million. At the time, a city spokeswoman told KSNT 27 News that officials were finalizing the purchasing documents, then the sale would be final. After asking for a status update Thursday morning, the sale is not yet final.

“Because Hotel Topeka at City Center is in receivership, the purchase has to be approved by the court. That is unlikely to occur until late July. We do not expect to have an update on whether or not the sale is final until that time.”

Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka

Spiker also said a request for proposals went out recently that will help the city evaluate the hotel facilities. The city previously expressed it wants to work with private partners and industry experts to develop the property. Topeka’s governing body first expressed interest in purchasing Hotel Topeka after learning it was going up for auction.