TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– One person is in the hospital after a Saturday evening house fire.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Collins Ave. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other had major injuries, but non-life-threatening.

The fire was put out around 5:48 p.m.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as more information comes.