TOPEKA (KSNT) – Not only has Taylor Swift taken the NFL world by storm, but as of Thursday, her ‘Eras Tour’ movie will be coming to the big screen. In terms of ticket sales and attendance numbers, Swift is making a huge impact on local theatres.

A spokesperson from B&B Theatres told 27 News Swift’s movie broke the company’s 24-hour presale record. And as of last week, AMC Theatres said the movie broke their U.S. record for the most tickets sold in a single day.

Swift’s movie was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, Oct. 13, but first showings moved to Thursday, Oct. 12 at many theatres. Fans of all ages found last minute tickets and flocked to their local theatres.

“I know a lot of the people I’ve talked to haven’t seen the movies especially since COVID,” Kat Monell, of Topeka said. “So, it’s a really good way to get people back in.

When asked, many Swift fans attending Thursday’s showings at Topeka’s B&B Theatres said they were not going to pass up the opportunity to see their favorite artist.

“It’s a huge demographic,” Maggie Judkins of Rossville said. “I feel like from an age range perspective, she’s getting Gen. Z all the way up to the older generations to come back to theatres.”

Employee’s from Topeka’s B&B Theatre are getting in on the fun too. Workers like Isabel Kiser, who’s been with the theatre for roughly a year, said it’s more exciting and fun when visitors get invested in movies like this.

The theatre is selling Swift-themed popcorn tubs and drink cups are part of a combo meal. There is also a red carpet photo area with a sparkly backdrop and Swift posters where visitors can take pictures.

With Swift’s movie and the the announcement of Beyoncé’s movie ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,’ B&B’s spokesperson said there may be a new trend developing with concert films. If anything, films like these are helping get fans back into theatres.

“Especially movies like this and Barbie and I know the Beyoncé movie is about to come out, so they’re all coming back,” Dyami Keo, a B&B Theatre manager, said. “Especially after COVID and all the streaming and the strikes and everything, so they’re definitely going to come back.”

According to B&B, concert films allow the theatres to create new, different forms of entertainment for viewers.

“It’s been really slow, so this is just amazing,” Kiser said. “I’m really excited that she’s able to do this, and we’re able to do this for her and work as a team just to support her and support anyone who supports her. And it’s just really exciting.”