HOW TO: Grooming pets during the coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Humans aren’t the only ones ready to get back in the salon.

If your dog’s hair and nails are getting long, here’s what you can do from home.

The owner of the Dirty Dog in Topeka, Amanda Biester, said it’s actually easy to keep them sharp and clean. Her motto, don’t cut what you can’t see.

When it comes to clipping the nails, be sure to avoid the area where blood and nerves sit. Some dogs can get nervous when it comes to getting their nails clipped so be sure to warm them up, by giving them a little TLC.

“Rub their paws,” Biester said. “Just play with their feet. Get them used to that touch so that later on when you’re trying to clip their fingernails, they’re not scared of you grabbing their feet. A lot of dogs are off-put just by having their feet touched and that makes it a struggle.”

Biester said to be gentle and patient with them, and most importantly buy clippers that are the right size for your dog.

Be sure to brush them as much as possible, and don’t wash your dog if they have matted hair, because it can make the tangles worse.