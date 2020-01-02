How to stay on track with new years goal of weight loss, healthy living

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Each year, some people start the new year setting their goals on fitness, as people pile into the nearest gym.

However, for some, it could cause them to burn out and no longer commit to their new goal after a certain amount of time.

So how do you keep the motivation to stay in the gym and eat healthy longer, past January? Colaw Fitness in Topeka and Lean Kitchen said they can help you turn your resolution into a habit.

“The easiest way to get started is just to wake up in the morning,” Alex Thomas said, with Lean Kitchen. “The hardest part is just getting up and coming and making that change for an individual.”

The general manager of Colaw Fitness in Topeka, Alissa Platz, said another way to keep going is to remember your reason for wanting to change.

“They’ve got to figure out what are their goals,” Platz said. “Because if you go by what you feel like every single day, you might not feel like going to the gym. But when you have that goal written down, or you have that accountability partner that’s always going to meet you at the gym at the same time, that’s really going to help you continue to keep your goals.”

It can also be hard to have a healthy balance when it comes to eating right. However, to see a difference in your weight loss, you have think about what you’re eating. Making sure to eat the correct foods before and after a workout.

They both said to start slow when it comes to exercising and eating healthy. Don’t hit the ground running or cold turkey, unless you can. Think about what works for you, going up from there.

“In order to get the peak perfection that you want in order to achieve the fitness goal that you want, you’ve got to have the proper nutrition and the proper styles of workouts in order to achieve your ultimate goal,” Thomas said.

There are two more gyms opening in Topeka this month.

Planet Fitness will open in Southwest Topeka on Jan. 3.

Crunch Fitness will open later this month in South Topeka.