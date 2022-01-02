How to stick to your New Year’s Resolutions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The start of a new year is a time to reflect on what changes you want to see in your life.

Gyms like Genesis Health Club in Topeka and others across the nation have been impacted by the pandemic for the past two years, seeing less members than usual.

With more tools to fight against COVID, health centers are expecting membership numbers similar to 2019.

If you’re wanting to stick with your New Year’s resolution and not bow out after February begins – here’s what the manager recommends.

“I feel like for most people, this is a time of great ambition, but they’re not really realizing that inadequacy leads to the death of ambition. So when entering a gym regardless of where you go, I would say seek advice and guidance so you don’t feel like an idiot out in the weight room. I feel like that insecurity leads to the loss of ambition,” Club Manager Allen Schoonover said.

Remember, take things slow when it comes to these resolutions. Change doesn’t happen overnight. You’re in for a marathon, not a sprint.