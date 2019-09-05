Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Pilots take media for a ride

Wednesday evening the Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Pilots offered tethered rides for the media. The 44th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally will take place this weekend at the Mount Hope Balloon Field, 4700 SW 17th St. Weather permitting there will be flights Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening, and then again Sunday morning. On Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be a balloon glow at dark. The Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Rally schedule:
Friday, September 6th,
• 4:00 PM Vendor Booths and Activities Open
•6:00 – 7:00 PM Balloon Flight Launch Window
•7:30 – 8:30 PM Balloon Glow
Saturday, September 7,
•4:00 PM Activities Open
•5:00 PM Ballet Performance
•5:30 PM Gymnastics Performance
•6:00 – 7:00 PM Balloon Flight Launch Window
•7:30 – 8:30 PM The “Mount Hope Balloon Glow”
Sunday, September 8, 2019
•7:00 – 8:00 AM Balloon Flight Launch Window