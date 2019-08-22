Humid weather sticking around as we approach the weekend

Rain chances let up a bit, only to return in scattered form this weekend, as well.

What We’re Tracking:

Low chance for rain tonight

Mild, humid night

A few scattered storms again this weekend

Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60s as the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy through the night. Only a handful of showers or storms are expected tonight. Fairly humid will stay in place for a few more days, as well.

For Friday, early cloud cover will give way to a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. Even still, not too hot for the temperatures. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80s by Friday afternoon.

The weekend is beginning to look a little more unsettled. While it doesn’t look like a washout, there may be a few rounds of showers and storms over the weekend that help to keep the cloud cover hanging around, as well. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for highs through most of the weekend as a result of that.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



