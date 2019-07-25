Humidity returns this weekend







What We’re Tracking:

Clear tonight and into Friday

Warmer and humid weekend

Storm chance Sunday night and early Monday

We’ll continue to stay mostly cloudy heading into the overnight hours with low temperatures dropping down into the middle 60s for your Friday morning.

Clouds will slowly become partly cloudy to mostly sunny heading into Friday as we see temperatures just shy of 90° in the upper 80s for most. Dew points remain in the lower to middle 60s bringing back just a little bit of the humidity before it makes a bigger return heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday remain slightly above average as temperatures climb into the lower 90s and dew points start to increase into the upper 60s keeping us on the humid side of things as rain chances return to close out the weekend and into the start of the work week.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



