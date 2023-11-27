TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Thanksgiving travel week has officially come to a close and the preliminary numbers are in for crashes and accidents amidst the winter weather in Northeast Kansas.

“We had quite a few crashes across the state,” Capt. Breshears said. “So, preliminary numbers are showing that we had between Thanksgiving and yesterday evening, we had 431 crashes across the state.”

This past weekend was the first, big winter storm that Northeast Kansas has seen and it will most likely happen again before the holidays are over. For this reason, Capt. Breshears said they want to make sure that number goes down before the next big winter event occurs.

“When that winter weather comes in it is always important for people to remember that the speed limit out on the highway is not the speed limit when that inclement weather comes in,” Capt. Breshears said.

Everybody’s driving skills are different, so Capt. Breshears said you need to be cognizant of your speed and make sure you maintain a safe distance from cars around you.

“Make sure that you are always turning on your headlights,” Capt. Breshears said. “That seems to be something that people always forget. “

Without those taillights on, it makes it extremely difficult for other drivers to see your vehicle. So, Capt. Breshears recommends turning your taillights on first thing when you get in your car so it’s not an issue.

“Also, make sure that we are not using cruise control during inclement weather,” she said.

As another way to keep travelers safe as the holidays continue, the Kansas Highway Patrol is having another campaign to close out the year. While the Thanksgiving campaign was geared towards making sure people were “buckled up” on the roadways, Capt. Breshears said this next campaign will be more geared towards discouraging people from driving under the influence.

“When you get behind the wheel impaired, you put your life at risk and you put everyone else’s lives at risk,” she said. “And it’s just not worth it. There are so many other ways that you can get home safely.”

When on the topic of the holidays, Capt. Breshears also mentioned the 21st Annual Michael Newton Toy Drive for both the KHP and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The drive is named after a KHP trooper who lost his life in the line of duty.

“We will take donations of new and wrapped toys until Dec. 11,” Capt. Breshears said.

