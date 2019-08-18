Hundreds of Northeast Kansas animals adopted during Clear the Shelters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of pets in Northeast Kansas were adopted as part of the Clear the Shelters Special.
Shelters in our area are still tallying up the numbers from the busy adoption day, but as of Saturday night hundreds of pets were put into new homes. Here are the numbers so far:
- Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center, Clay Center: 15 animals adopted (They were completely cleared out!)
- T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, Manhattan: 46 cats, 14 dogs, and 1 bunny adopted
- Helping Hands Human Society, Topeka: around 90 animals adopted
- Lawrence Humane Society, Lawrence: more than 150 pets adopted (They were almost completely cleared out!)
- Jefferson County Humane Society, Valley Falls: at least 4 animals