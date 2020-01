TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are diverting traffic on eastbound I-70 because of a single car crash late Wednesday night. The highway is down to one lane in between the MacVicar and 1st Street exits.

Officers responded to a call of a single car crash around 11:15 p.m.

The person was taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

KSNT News will update as soon as the highway is back open.