I-70 lane shut down for possible injury crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews shut down part of I-70 just outside of Topeka as they work a possible injury crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The left lane on I-70 westbound near mile marker 186 is impacted as the Kansas Highway Patrol works the crash scene, dispatchers said. The call came in right before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

KTA warns drivers to use caution as they drive through the area. People can move into the righthand lane to continue driving around the crash.

KSNT News has a reporter on the way to learn more information.

