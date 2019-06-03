I Care raising money for Southeast Topeka food pantry through music

A Topeka food pantry is raising money with the sound of music.

For the first time, the I Care Food Pantry held a fundraiser to help bring food to the Southeast Topeka community.

The fundraiser featured professional singers like Rachel Taylor and even future singers. There was also a silent auction.

They said while people are having a good time, it’s the support from the community that means the most.

“We just wanted to make a fun evening out of the need for support for our food pantry,” said Lavina Wall, I Care Food Pantry manager.

They’re hoping to raise $10,000 from tonight’s fundraiser.

KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller was also there, as he was the emcee for the event.

