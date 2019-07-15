“I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one” – Les Miles on Pooka Williams

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Kansas head coach Les Miles speaks during the Big 12 Media Days on July 15, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX (KSNT) – The Big 12 kicked off its media days on Monday and Kansas head coach Les Miles immediately addressed running back Pooka Williams.

“First of all, there is no proper way to put it, there is no violence, violence will not be accepted with women, period,” said Miles.

Williams was suspended for seven and a half months following a domestic battery charge in December.

“Pooka went through legal investigation with the legal community. Pooka also had a proceedings that went through the conduct board at the university, and he basically understood very much that if he did not meet the criteria that the board asked that this would not last long and he really met every criteria that he could,” said Miles.

“He has taken responsibility. He’s been remorseful. He’s learned from this experience as has our team,” Miles added.

Williams is also suspended for the first game of the season against Indiana State.

“I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one,” said Miles.